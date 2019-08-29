Two women seriously injured after Bank Holiday crash

Two women sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Saltfleetby over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Emergency services were called out to Three Bridge Lane, Saltfleetby, shortly after 1pm on Sunday (August 25).

Two vehicles, a Mercedes and Hyundai, were involved in the collision.

The two women received serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed until around 5pm while the fire service and air ambulance dealt with the incident.

• Did you witness the collision? Call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 241 of August 25.