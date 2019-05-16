Update (12.30pm): Newmarket closed after serious collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Newmarket, Louth, this morning (Thursday).

The incident involved a car and bicycle colliding outside the Esso petrol station shortly before 10am.

Emergency services attended the scene this morning (Thursday).

Police have confirmed that the male cyclist has suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) spokesman said: “We sent a LIVES Community First Responder, a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. One patient has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.”

A spokesman for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance told the Leader: “Our Air Ambulance arrived on scene in just 14 minutes, a journey that by land could have taken nearly an hour. Our crew treated a patient on scene before airlifting them to Hull Royal Infirmary in just 12 minutes.”

The road is closed at the Upgate/Newmarket junction, and down to Church Street/Newmarket junction.

These closures are expected to last for around 3-4 hours.

• More on this story as we have it.