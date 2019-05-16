Update (12.30pm): Newmarket closed after serious collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Newmarket, Louth, this morning (Thursday).
The incident involved a car and bicycle colliding outside the Esso petrol station shortly before 10am.
Police have confirmed that the male cyclist has suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision.
An East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) spokesman said: “We sent a LIVES Community First Responder, a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. One patient has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.”
A spokesman for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance told the Leader: “Our Air Ambulance arrived on scene in just 14 minutes, a journey that by land could have taken nearly an hour. Our crew treated a patient on scene before airlifting them to Hull Royal Infirmary in just 12 minutes.”
The road is closed at the Upgate/Newmarket junction, and down to Church Street/Newmarket junction.
These closures are expected to last for around 3-4 hours.
• More on this story as we have it.