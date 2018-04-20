Update 2: Collision involving ‘bus and tractor’ on the A16 at Grainsby

Update 2 (10am) - Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that the incident was reported at 8.34am, after a tractor collided with the bus. A spokesman said: “There are no injuries. There is some traffic build up, and we are arranging temporary diversions to allow recovery of the bus.”

Update 1 (9.45am):

According to reports from the AA, the road has now been temporarily closed to allow the recovery of the damaged bus.

Previous article:

The A16 at Grainsby was partially blocked this morning (Friday) following a collision which reportedly involved a bus and a tractor.

A number of teenagers were seen standing at the roadside near the bus following the collision earlier this morning, which left the driver’s side of the bus badly damaged. There are unconfirmed reports that the bus was taking students to Franklin College in Grimsby.

There are not believed to have been any injuries, and Louth Police have tweeted that it was a ‘damage only’ incident.

The incident happened at the Grainsby Lane junction, between North Thoresby and Holton le Clay.

At the time of publishing (9.30am), there was slow-moving traffic in both directions as a result of the partial road blockage.

• More updates as we have them.