Update (9.15am, Thursday) - ‘Electrical fault’ caused Mablethorpe bungalow fire

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have today (Thursday) revealed that a suspected electrical fault caused the bungalow fire in The Strand, Mablethorpe, yesterday morning.

They also confirmed that the fire had caused damage to ‘100 per cent’ of the property.

There is currently no update on the condition of the elderly man who was airlifted to hospital.

More updates as we have them.

Previous update (4.30pm, Wednesday):

A Fire Investigation Officer is currently at the scene of a house fire in Mablethorpe which left an elderly man with ‘serious’ injuries this morning (Wednesday).

Five fire crews, who tackled the blaze throughout the day, have now fully extinguished the blaze.

The Fire Investigation Officer will remain at the scene to determine the cause, although there are currently no updates on this.

The condition of the injured man is currently unknown. More updates as we have them.

Previous update (10.25am, Wednesday):

An elderly man has been airlifted to hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries following a house fire in Mablethorpe this morning (Wednesday).

The man was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by air ambulance, while fire crews continue to tackle the blaze at a property in The Strand.

The fire was first reported to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue at 8.38am today.

Five fire crews - from Mablethorpe, Louth, Alford, North Somercotes and Spilsby - remain at the scene, although the incident is now due to be scaled down.

In a previous update around an hour ago, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said that six breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets and one main jet were being used to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started in a rear bedroom at the property.

A fire investigator is expected to remain at the scene for most of the day in order to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Residents in the local area have been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue added that more updates will follow later today.