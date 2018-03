The fire that broke out at the Co-operative food store in Mablethorpe has been recorded as being an ‘electrical fault’, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire and customers and staff in the store at the time were evacuated before the arrival of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The fire has resulted in fire damage to one heating boiler in the boiler room.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and two dry powder extinguishers to put out the fire.