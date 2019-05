Hawthorne Avenue in Louth was closed yesterday afternoon (Monday) after reports that an elderly woman had fallen from her bicycle.

Hawthorne Avenue, near the Charles Street Recreation Ground, was closed in both directions following the incident at around 4pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that a woman in her 70s had fallen from her bike in the area.

He added that, due to limited police involvement, there is no update available regarding the woman’s condition.