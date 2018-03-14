Update: Fundraiser this weekend to support Louth trio’s challenge

Update: The fundraising event on Saturday (March 17) will now take place at the Co-op in Northgate, not Newmarket as previously reported.

A fundraising event will take place in Louth this Saturday (March 17) in support of three Louth women who will take on a 100km night-time bike ride in the fight against cancer.

Laura Meston, her sister Michelle Marlow, and her friend Mandy Hampson will join forces to take on the ‘Women V Cancer: Ride The Night’ on May 26/27, which will involve cycling 100km from Windsor to London and back again.

The annual event is organised by Dream Challenges, which has raised millions of pounds for women’s cancer charities over the last four years.

Laura and Mandy, who are both dinner ladies at Somercotes Academy, will hold a fundraising stall at the Co-op in Northgate, Louth, on Saturday (10am until mid-afternoon), featuring a tombola, cake sale, and a raffle with dozens of great prizes donated by local businesses.

Raffle prizes include a fitted carpet from Inspire Carpets, a treatment from CA Beautique, flowers from Sharon’s, and restaurant vouchers to name a few.

Laura - who usually runs Marathons but fancied a change this time - said the trio wanted to take part in the challenge to raise money for cancer charities, as cancer unfortunately affects every family at some point.

She added that she is well into her training, with her latest bike ride being an impressive 44 miles.

The trio would like to thank everyone who has supported them so far, particularly businesses who have donated prizes and individuals who have donated cash.

Find Laura’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laurameston, find Michelle’s page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-marlow3 and find Mandy’s page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amanda-hampson2.

Most importantly, don’t forget to go along to the Northgate Co-op on Saturday to help the team raise vital funds.

• For more information about the challenge, visit www.dream-challenges.com/challenges/women-v-cancer/ride-the-night.