Update: Girl taken to hospital after hit-and-run collision in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are investigating after a hit-and-run collision in Newmarket, Louth, yesterday afternoon (Monday).

The incident took place shortly before 4.30pm, and the road was closed for more than two hours.

On Tuesday morning, police confirmed that a girl of secondary school age had been taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

A police spokesman said: “[We] received a call at 4.29pm, reporting a collision at a pedestrian crossing on Newmarket.

“It involved a car and a female pedestrian, a girl. The car did not stop and drove away from the scene.

“The road was closed following the incident. Closures were lifted at around 6.40pm.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening or life-altering.”

In an update this afternoon (Tuesday), the police added that the girl was walking across the pedestrian crossing near the Co-op and Hunters fish and chip shop, when she was struck by the vehicle.

The police spokesman added: “The vehicle, a five-door silver Ford Focus hatchback, is believed to have driven over the crossing while the traffic lights were showing red."

Lincolnshire Police have released this photograph of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 306 of January 6.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and put 'Incident 306 of 6 January' in the subject line.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.