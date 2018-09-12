Update: Mablethorpe teenager has now been found

Update (1.15pm): Keighlie’s family has now reported that she has been found. Thanks to those who shared the appeal.

Original article... Police are appealing for information after a 13-year-old girl from Mablethorpe.

Missing: Keighlie Sage Rollinson.

Keighlie Sage Rollinson, who is a pupil at John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford, was reported missing yesterday evening (Tuesday) when she failed to return home after getting off the school bus at around 4.30pm near the Co-op store in Mablethorpe.

It has been reported that Keighlie did not turn up at school today (Wednesday) and none of her friends are aware of her whereabouts.

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 447 of September 11.