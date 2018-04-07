Update: Missing Louth area man

Police are still requesting people to report sightings of missing man Christopher Berry from the Louth area.

Christopher is described as a white male, 45, 5’8”, thin build and thin face and has a full bushy grey beard and moustache.

He is wearing a black top, white t-shirt, dark trousers and a baseball cap.

He may also be wearing silver aviator glasses and carrying a cat basket.

It is thought Christopher may be on foot as his car has been located at his home address.

There are concerns for Christopher’s welfare and it is requested any sightings are reported to Lincolnshire Police immediately on 101 and quoting incident 136, 07/04/18.