UPDATE: Police appeal after six beach chalets in Sutton on Sea ‘deliberately’ set on fire

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following criminal damage to beach huts on the Bohemian Promenade via Bohemia Way in Sutton on Sea, overnight between September 16 and 17.

Police believe at least six beach huts were damaged after being ‘deliberately set on fire’ at around midnight, and are appealing to anyone who may have any useful information.

A police spokesman said: “If you were in the area during the evening, and late into the night, we would like to hear from you if you saw anything that may help with this investigation.”

If you did see anything suspicious, please contact the police on one of the following ways: Call 101 quoting incident number 10 of September 17.

Or you can email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

Plus you can contact police through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online: at crimestoppers-uk.org.