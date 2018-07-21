UPDATE: Police confirm ‘unexplained’ death in Skegness skate park

Police have confirmed they are investigating an unexplained death at a Skegness skate park.

Officers were called to Xsite Skate Park on North Parade in Skegness at 8am this morning.

The body of a man, who has yet to be identified, had been discovered in the area.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said the investigation was in its early stages and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone with information that could help with the enquiry is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 104 of 21/07/2018.

Anternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.