Update: Road re-opens after Newbridge Hill collision

Update (5pm): Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision this afternoon (Wednesday).

The collision, in Newbridge Hill near the Bolle Road junction, took place shortly before 1.30pm.

It involved a grey Land Rover, a red Aprilia Motorcycle, and a blue VW Golf.

The motorcyclist was taken to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, but he is not thought to have serious injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, and it was re-opened at 2.30pm

If you witnessed the collision, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 224 of July 25.