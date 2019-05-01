Update: ‘Serious injuries’ after collision near Baumber

The road between Baumber and Wragby is closed this afternoon (Wednesday) following a two vehicle collision.

The collision was reported to the emergency services shortly after 11am today.

This afternoon, Lincolnshire Police tweeted: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A158 at Baumber.

“The road is closed, and will be for some time. Officers are advising HGVs and caravans to find an alternate route before travelling, as there is little space to turn around.”

A police spokesman later told the Leader: “An air ambulance is on the scene, and road closures will be in place for at least the next few hours.

“One person has serious injuries and is being taken to hospital via land ambulance.”

If you witnessed the collision or if you have any information, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.