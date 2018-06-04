Update: Two arrested following alleged assault in Mablethorpe

Two men have been arrested after a local man in his 30s was seriously injured in Mablethorpe in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 3) following an altercation with a group of youths.

Officers investigating the alleged serious assault arrested A 22-year-old from Sutton on Sea yesterday (Sunday), but has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old, also from Sutton on Sea, was arrested today, (Monday, June 4), and is currently assisting officers with their enquiry.

The local man received a serious head injury and Lincolnshire Police believe there may have been six youths involved in the incident.

The injured man was taken to Grimsby Hospital and police are treating the case as GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm).

He still remains in hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Victoria Road/Admiralty Road area of Mablethorpe between 12.30-1am on Sunday morning.

Please call 101, quoting incident number 31 of June 3, or you can email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the incident number (31 of June 3) in the subject box.

Alternatively you can contact the the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously: on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

All information will be treated in confidence.