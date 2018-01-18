UPDATE: Two casualties freed in serious accident that closed A1028 near Ulceby Cross

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed crews freed two casualties from their vehicles in the serious accident that closed a main road near Ulceby Cross for several hours yesterday.

The AA was first to warn of heavy traffic on A1028 in both ways between A158 and A16 Bluestone Heath Road, near Welton Aggregates.

The air ambulance was called to the scene and a statement from EMOpSS RAPT Lincs on Twitter said: “Currently dealing with a serious RTC at the A1028 Ulceby. The road is closed from Ulceby Cross roundabout to Gunby roundabout.”

Fire crews from Alford, Spilsby and Skegness were called to the scene and used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the casualties.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweet said: “Alford, Spilsby & @SkegnessFire attended an RTC on Bluestone Heath Road, Ulceby.

“Crew used Hydraulic Rescue equipment to release two casualties from the vehicles involved.

“Casualties then left in the hands of @EMASNHSTrust”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The road at Gunby was closed and re-opened at 5pm. Serious injuries suffered with one driver taken to hospital but not life threatening or life changing.”