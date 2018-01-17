Update: Woman dies after A46 collision

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a woman has died following a collision near the Brown Cow pub on the A46 at Nettleham yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

The two vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Meriva and a silver Toyota Yaris, and the collision took place at around 3.25pm.

Police say the deceased woman is local, but have not released any further details.

Another woman, in her 80s, was taken to Lincoln County Hospital for treatment.

If you witnessed the collision, or saw either of the vehicles shortly beforehand, call 101 and quote incident number 259 of January 17.