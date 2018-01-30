Utterby pupils learn about local church history

Pupils in Years 5 and 6 at Utterby Primary Academy have been busy learning about local history links - as well as writing their own.

As part of their latest school project, the students have been looking at the life and times at St Andrew’s Church.

During a two- day literacy workshop in the classroom, pupils examined church registers and school records and learned about writing materials from Roman times to the present day.

Led by Dr Ian Marshman of Heritage Lincolnshire the children drafted their personal histories, describing their experiences of family life, leisure time and important events of 2017.

To ensure that their own written pieces of history survive for future generations they have written up their work using archival ink roller ball pens and archival (acid free) paper.

The completed work is to be archived in the new Parish Chest at St Andrew’s Church. Items of village and church history are to be collected, collated and stored in the Parish Chest.

The project at St Andrew’s Church is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

During 2018 major repairs to the church will be carried out, new lighting will be installed and new heritage features, including the Parish Chest, will be provided.