Vets warning after dog ‘poisoned’ in Louth

James Street Veterinary Centre has warned dog-walkers to be vigilant after one of their patients displayed signs of poisoning after walking in Louth yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

In a statement on social media yesterday, the veterinary centre said: “Unfortunately we have had a patient come into us this afternoon displaying signs of poisoning.

“The patient had recently been walking down the railway line on the industrial estate.

“If you have walked your dog in that area today please look out for symptoms such as drooling, vomiting, shaking and twitching and change of demeanour. Please call your vet as soon as possible.”