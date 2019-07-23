Victoria Atkins congratulations Boris Johnson on leadership win

Louth and Horncastle MP, Victoria Atkins, has congratulated Boris Johnson on winning the Conservative Party leadership race.

The result of the six-week leadership battle was announced this morning (Tuesday), with Mr Johnson winning more than double the number of votes from party members than his rival Jeremy Hunt.

Victoria Atkins MP.

Following the announcement, Ms Atkins said: “The result’s in! Boris Johnson is our new Conservative leader and, tomorrow, will be our new Prime Minister.

“I congratulate him warmly and look forward to working with him. Thank you to Jeremy Hunt on a well-fought campaign.”

A national newspaper recently tipped Ms Atkins for promotion to the Cabinet under Boris Johnson’s premiership.