VIDEO: Armed police arrest wanted man in Skegness

Police swooped on a Skegness hotel and arrested a wanted man.

The incident took polace at the Crown Hotel in Drummond Road yesterday.

Police have confirmed Skegness officers assisted with the arrest,

A spokesman said: "Lincolnshire Police assisted South Yorkshire Police with the arrest of a wanted man. He is in his 20’s."

Brian Mundy was walking along Drummond Road when the police arrived and posted his video on Facebook.

He told the Standard: "I was just out for a walk. A man walked out of the Crown and went to his car. I was a short distance from the Crown when three police cars came racing down the road - no lights or horns. Strange I thought, then it all went off."