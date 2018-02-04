Video: Louth band 'Dukes de Luda' draws in sell-out crowd for album launch

Thriving local rock band Dukes de Luda wowed a sell-out crowd in Louth last night (Saturday) as they launched their debut album.

The band - consisting of Dan Cobley (vocals/acoustic guitar), Dave Simpson (lead guitar), Martin Johnson (bass) and Totty Simpson (cajón) - have gathered a large following since their formation over two years ago thanks to their original sound, varied musical styles and captivating live performances.

Dukes de Luda performed at Louth Later VII last night (Saturday). Photo: Chris Smith.

Now, following months of hard work, they have released their debut album 'Midnight at the Lodestone', recorded at the Pump House Studio in Louth and released through Old Tin Box Recordings, a record label set up by Mark Merrifield (Off The Beaten Tracks) and Nick O' Farrell (Alford Acoustic).

The band performed the new album in its entirety at Louth Later VII - organised by Mr Merrifield - at the British Legion Hall last night, following support from Retrograde, Jaz Beeson, The Wounded Healers and Dick Appleton.

The new album will be on general sale at Off The Beaten Tracks, in Aswell Street, from next week for just £6.99.

Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/pg/DukesdeLuda, listen to some of the band's other material at https://dukesdeluda.bandcamp.com, or find them on YouTube.

Dukes de Luda performed at Louth Later VII last night (Saturday). Photo: Chris Smith.

Pick up next week's Louth Leader (February 7) for more!