Video: Louth plaque unveiled for first British-born female MP

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins was invited to Louth Town Hall today (Friday) to unveil a special plaque to Margaret Wintringham, the first British-born female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons.

Liberal MP Margaret Wintringham served as Louth's representative in Parliament for three years in total, following her by-election victory in 1921 and subsequent re-election at the 1922 general election. She was returned as an MP at Louth Town Hall, where the new blue plaque was unveiled this afternoon next to the Cannon Street side entrance.

Victoria Atkins MP unveils the plaque, alongside James Laverack (Louth Civic Trust), Councillor Pauline Watson, and Mayor of Louth Councillor George Horton.

The plaque was commissioned by Louth Civic Trust, with support from Councillor Pauline Watson who donated part of her outgoing mayoral allowance to the Trust in May this year. Coun Watson suggested that, as 2018 marks one hundred years since some British women were first given the legal right to vote and stand for election.

This afternoon, Victoria Atkins MP said: "May I say what an absolute pleasure and privilege it is to unveil this plaque.

"Margaret Wintringham was an extraordinary woman. She was the second ever woman to step into the House of Commons, but the first ever British-born woman to do so.

"When you think of the pressure she must have faced in that day and age, first of all being elected but then also standing up in the chamber and speaking in what I imagine must have been quite a rowdy atmosphere in the House, it was a real achievement.

"It's my great privilege - not just as your local MP, but also as the Minister for Women - to unveil this plaque today."