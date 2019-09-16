VIDEO: Major fire at Legbourne Road farm

A Louth Leader reader has sent in shocking footage of the huge fire at a farm building in Legbourne Road last night (Sunday) - which continues to burn this morning.

Molly Overton sent in this video, while Richard Hardesty and Martin Shelley sent in dramatic photographs from the scene.

Photo: Richard Hardesty

Around 50 fire fighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which was reported at around 4.15pm yesterday - although the incident has been 'scaled down' this morning. Nearby residents were asked to keep their doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

It is understood that part of road remains closed this morning, and motorists have been asked to plan their journeys accordingly.

The Stagecoach '51' bus service has also been affected, with diversions in place via Kenwick Road and Kenwick Hill in both directions.

There have been no reports of any injuries to humans or animals, with 200 cattle having been evacuated from the area.

Photo: Martin Shelley

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.

More on this story as we have it.