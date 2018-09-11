Video: New era for education in Louth after two academies complete merger

A new era for education in Louth has finally begun following the unification of Louth’s two non-selective secondary schools.

Louth Academy (formerly Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College) has now merged with the former Cordeaux Academy to form one Academy based across two campuses with an Upper School and a Lower School.

Year 8 students enjoy the newly-refurbished Quad at Louth Academys Lower Campus.

During the summer break, Tollbar Multi-Academy Trust invested almost £500,000 at the Lower Campus, which has now opened for the first time to students in Years 7 and 8 only.

Over 330 students have started at the Lower Campus in North Holme Road, which has undergone major refurbishment works, including the creation of five new Humanities classrooms, two new IT classrooms, a new playground and sports courts, new fencing, new windows, doors and roofing, new shower and changing rooms for PE, a new academy hall, completely revamped corridors and a completely new IT system.

Further works - including the completion of new music and art facilities - will continue throughout the academic year.

Investment in the Upper Campus, which began in 2017, has also continued throughout the summer. Improvements so far include new classrooms, a new fitness suite, and a newdedicated SEN block

Year 8 students Lexie Waldron, Bradley Wraith, Evie Wood, Callum Jones, Lakeisha Goodyear and Teo Gordon, alongside Rob Colbert (Vice Principal), David Hampson OBE (CEO, Tollbar MAT), and Martin Brown (Executive Principal Louth Academy).

Martin Brown, Executive Principal of Louth Academy, said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome the new Year 7 students to a combined Louth Academy, and it is good to see all of the year groups mixing for the first time and enjoying the new facilities and resources that the Trust has been able to provide.”

David Hampson, Chief Executive of Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, said: “We are continuing to invest heavily in resources for the students at Louth Academy to provide the best possible environment in which they can learn.

“We are keeping our promises to the people of Louth to provide an outstanding education for these students and our excellent teaching staff are now in place to ensure that these students have the best possible opportunities at this stage in their lives.”