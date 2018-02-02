VIDEO: Sutton on Sea residents protest against unfinished Kier Homes housing

A number of residents in Sutton on Sea set up a peaceful protest this morning (Friday), demonstrating their upset over the unfinished Kier Homes housing site in Alford Road.

Around 20 residents gathered in the pouring rain outside of the housing estate to make their stand.

The protest in Sutton on Sea this morning (Friday).

Resident Ian Wild, who set up the demonstration, has also started a petition appealing to East Lindsey District Council as the local planning authority to take action against the developers.

Mr Wild said: “We feel this housing site is a disgrace.

“It looks like a complete eyesore and it’s the first site you see when driving into Sutton on Sea.

“There’s also a national shortage of housing and people sleeping rough, so if these houses were finished off, it would really help a lot of people.

“We’re here, Kier are not.”

Andrew Ashwood felt that the developers had been open enough with residents, and had not sufficiently explained the reasons behind why the construction had been stopped.

He explained: “Around ten years ago, Kier just stopped building and they never really said why.

“The site has suffered heavy vandalism and it’s just been boarded up for the last 10 years. What a waste.”

However Stephen Palmer, district councillor for Sutton on Sea, feels the protest was slightly ill-timed.

He said: “I do fully support the right to protest.

“But the reason I feel it is ill-timed is that Kier has, for the first time, made a promise to start this stalled development.”

Coun Palmer added that he believes the developers should be given a chance to prove themselves before a protest takes place, and said he would be the first to protest if no progress is made in the coming months.

For the full reaction to this story, see next week’s Mablethorpe Leader, out Wednesday, February 7.