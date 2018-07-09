VIDEO: The moment a toddler’s leg snapped after his mum took him down a slide

This is the horror moment a toddler’s leg snapped while his mum took him down a slide on her lap.

Shona Keetley, 26, was on a family day out with partner James, 31, and their 18-month-old son George at Rand Farm Park, Lincolnshire .

Shona Keetley is raising awareness after her son's leg snapped while she took him down a slide on her lap. Channel Mum / SWNS.com EMN-180907-150632001

Squeezing in one last ride before heading home, Shona decided to take George down the indoor slide while James filmed.

Holding hands the pair set off down the slide before the tot manages to traps his foot under Shona’s leg.

In the gruesome video, a loud snap can be heard as George’s leg snaps when it is bent under his mum.

Brave Shona, from Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, has released the clip to warn parents of the dangers of accompanying children on slides.

Shona said: “We had spent the whole day there and were about to set off home but George started screaming because he wanted to go on the slide.

“I told James I would quickly take him down.

“He was only 18-months-old at the time and I didn’t feel comfortable with him going down by himself.

“I hadn’t even taken my shoes off because it was only meant to be a quick one.

“Without thinking anything of it I put George between my legs and we went down together.

“I didn’t even hear his leg snapping until I watched it back on the video.

Leg break

“I just thought he was shocked at getting his leg caught.

“He started crying initially but stopped after a few minutes so I just thought he got his leg caught and nothing else.

“He seemed perfectly fine as he was sitting in the pushchair pointing out things he wanted in the gift shop.”

“We drove home and everything seemed fine.

“It was only when I put him on the sofa that I realised something was seriously wrong.

“He went to climb off but just collapsed and started crying.

“He couldn’t stand up so we decided to rush him to the hospital to see what was wrong.

“I still just thought it was a pulled muscle or a twisted ankle at this point.”

After rushing George to A&E at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby, X-Ray scans showed the tot had broken his leg.

She said: “I felt like the worst mum in the world.

“The doctor said this is a really common injury with toddlers.

“Because he was still young and had flexible bones he was only in a cast for two weeks.

“I just don’t think people know about the risks.

“George was my first child and I hadn’t been told by anyone about the danger.”

Shona – who is now pregnant with her second son – now wants to warn others of the risks posed by indoor play areas.

She said: “There should be clear signs warning parents not to go down the slides with their children.

“Saying that there should be a minimum age for kids to go on them.

“I would just urge parents to watch this video and learn from my mistake.”