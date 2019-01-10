Viking Link gets green light after winning appeal against ELDC

The government has given the green light for an electricity link between the UK and Denmark to run through East Lindsey.

Known as the Viking Link, the scheme will see a 473-mile long electricity interconnector between Bicker Fen near Boston and the substation Revsing in southern Jutland, Denmark.

Planning inspector John Felgate

The line will come ashore in Sandilands and will pass through the Hagworthingham area on its route towards Bicker Fen.

It will include about 40 miles of underground cables installed in four Lincolnshire districts in an effort to improve the UK’s energy supply.

The proposal is a partnership between the National Grid and Danish firm Energinet.

Now, the project will go ahead after an appeal was won by Viking Link against East Lindsey District Council.

Planning inspector, John Felgate, decided in favour of the project following a hearing held in November.

Mr Felgate said in his decision report that the link would provide a ‘substantial benefit’ to the UK’s energy supply and help meet ‘essential national need’ for electricity.

A spokesperson for National Grid Viking Link said: “We welcome the decision by the Planning Inspectorate to allow the appeal and grant planning permission for Viking Link subject to conditions.

“The electricity interconnector will increase Great Britain’s electricity capacity and play an important role in helping to reduce the cost of electricity for homes and businesses.

“This will provide opportunities for shared use of renewable sources of generation and improve security of energy supplies.”

The company added that they will now look to award contracts for design, construction and installation of the interconnector.

Three of the region’s district councils, Boston, South Holland and North Kesteven, supported the plans.

But, councillors in East Lindsey raised concern over the proposed route and its impact on the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The authority rejected the plan in May 2018, but then withdrew their opposition after Viking Link submitted an appeal.

District councillors did not defend their reasons for refusal of the application at the hearing held in Louth.

Portfolio Holder for planning at the authority, Councillor Tom Ashton, said the council was pleased that local people had the chance to put their case to the government.

“The inspector felt the proposal would help to meet an essential national need for additional electricity supply capacity, and any adverse impact on the landscape would only be of a temporary nature,” he said.

“He therefore concluded in this context there were exceptional circumstances to satisfy the relevant polices and on this basis he allowed the appeal and granted permission.

“However, the council are pleased that local people and communities were given the opportunity to put their case to the planning inspector, and taken into account before he reached his decision.”