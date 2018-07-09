Vintage motorbike stolen in Saltfleetby

A vintage Triumph 350cc motorbike has been stolen from a trailer at a property in Saltfleetby, near Louth.

The motorbike (registration JRT 491D) was stolen overnight between 11pm on Thursday, July 5, and 5am the following morning.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen the motorbike, or knows anything about the incident, to get in touch.

Call 101 to speak with Lincolnshire Police, quoting incident number 76 of July 6.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (including the incident number in the subject box).

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org