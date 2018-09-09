Voces 8 are coming to Marschapel

A cappella group Voces 8 are coming to St Mary’s Church to perform in Marshchapel on Friday, September 14, from 7.30pm.

This ensemble, regarded by many as the finest a cappella singers of their generation, enjoys a reputation which knows barriers of neither continent nor language.

Furthermore, resourcefulness and versatility characterise their performances, with a repertoire ranging across centuries from classical Renaissance music to jazz and pop arrangements.

After their Marshchapel concert this September, their fifth at this venue, the ensemble will, in addition to performances in other parts of UK, be touring Germany, Lithuania, USA, Netherlands, and Japan before the end of the year.

The concert later this month will be the last of its kind unless a new director is found to continue the work of Marshchapel Arts.

Anyone interested in knowing more about the role should contact Paul Hicks on 01472 840642.