Volunteers at Wolds Railway in Ludborough chuffed with open day response

A local steam railway that is run entirely by volunteers has signed up a number of new recruits following a successful open day.

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway line, which operates steam trains from its station at Ludborough, held the special open day on March 25 to attract more volunteers to help run the operation.

Spokesman Phil Eldridge said: “We are always looking for new people to help with the running, restoration and maintenance of our railway and we were delighted with the number of people who came along to see the work we do and get involved.

“We are grateful to the Louth Leader for helping us publicise what turned out to be a highly successful day.”

If you are interested in helping out at the railway, or if you would like more information, call 01507 363881 or visit the website at www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.