Volunteers lend a hand at hospice garden in Louth

Lincolnshire Co-op volunteers have been busy lending a hand at St Barnabas Hospice in Louth - working on one of their new gardens.

This space is aimed at being an extra benefit for hospice patients, their families and carers and thanks to the Co-op volunteers helping out, this garden is now one step closer to being completed.

The volunteers helped out as part of the Lincolnshire Co-op’s Big Clean project.

Last week, 16 people, including colleagues from its Louth Pharmacy, Louth Travel branch, Louth Funeral Home, Bardney Food Store, and Head Office in Lincoln gave their time to help develop it.

Anna Mamwell is a technician at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Louth Pharmacy and was one of those who volunteered her time. She’s in remission after fighting leukaemia and has used the hospice in the past.

Ms Mamwell said: “I know how beneficial the hospice is, so it was nice to give something back.

“I have leukaemia and I’m in remission now. Two years ago, I was going through really aggressive treatment and I was very poorly.

“To be at a place like this was great as people wouldn’t judge you and you could relax. You just feel comfortable as you’re with likeminded people struggling too.”

Ms Mamwell added that it always feels good to give up your time and help with something like the hospice, as you never know if you’ll need it yourself.

She said the gardens are a great place to meet other people and is massively beneficial to patients, as that little bit of outdoors can be really refreshing.

Together with hospice volunteers, the Co-op staff helped fill the garden with plants, put down gravel for paths and build garden furniture.

Colleague Elaine Bushell is a pharmacy dispenser at Louth Pharmacy and also took part.

She said: “It’s great to have that satisfaction of helping and knowing you’re putting something back into the community.”

The Big Co-op Clean is a series of volunteer days which bring together Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues and members to freshen up outdoor spaces and community areas.

*To find the next event and take part, visit: www.lincolnshire.coop/bigcoopclean18.