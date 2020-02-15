Volunteers required for ‘Speedwatch’ scheme in Mablethorpe and Sutton

Are you concerned about speeding and road safety in Mablethorpe and Sutton? Are you willing to get involved and make a difference?

And have you got an hour or two spare each month to take part in roadside speed gun exercises?

If so, Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council would like to hear from you, as they are currently seeking volunteers for the ‘Speedwatch’ scheme.

The programme requires exercise co-ordinators, participants for hand-held speed gun exercises, and administrators for collation and submission of statistics to be returned to Lincolnshire Police and the Lincs Road Safety Partnership.

A town council spokesman said: “None of these tasks are onerous or particularly time-consuming, but it does need volunteer participation for the scheme to get off the ground over such a large area as Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea.

“Anyone coming to the training session is under no obligation to participate if they feel it is not for them, but, training is compulsory for those who do wish to participate.

“Interested parties are urged to attend this first training session, although it may well be that another can be arranged in a couple of months’ time if there is a late rush!”

The informal training and information session will take place at the town council’s offices, in Stanley Avenue, Mablethorpe, from 7pm on Wednesday February 26.

The council spokesman continued: “This has been scheduled to tie in with the visit of Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, to the February town council meeting next Monday (February 17), and we hope he will have some positive feedback to report on this scheme which operates successfully already in other parishes.”

If you wish to discuss the scheme further, contact deputy town clerk, Sue Archibald, on 01507 613645 or visit the town council’s offices, or speak to your local town councillor.