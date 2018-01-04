Waithe couple want to thank nurse who helped after collision

A Waithe woman is appealing to a nurse who stopped and helped her 90-year-old husband after a road collision last week to get in touch.

Maisie Long said that the kind-hearted stranger stayed with her husband, James, after the single-vehicle crash on the A153 at Belchford at around 9.30am last Thursday morning (December 28).

The woman, who identified herself as a nurse, reassured James as they waited for the emergency services to arrive.

Maisie told the Leader that her husband was heading towards Horncastle and the nurse was heading in the Louth direction, leading her to believe that the nurse may work in Louth or the surrounding area.

• If you know - or are - the nurse in question, please call the Louth Leader on 01507 353219.