Warning after high number of rescues along coast near Skegness

Beach lifeguards who keep the thousands of people visiting the Lincolnshire coast safe have been reflecting on what has been a particularly busy season.

Since the start of their patrols, lifeguards covering Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe have assisted in helping 51 people.

They have also attended 16 major first aid incidents so far.

Arun Gray, East Lindsey’s lifeguard supervisor, said: “These are relatively high figures despite much lower visitor numbers compared to previous years.” Surprisingly, he said this was “probably due to the weather”.

Inflatables remain one of the major causes of rescues, with the most recent incident last Tuesday afternoon seeing Mablethorpe lifeboat, the coastguard helicopter, local coastguard team from Skegness and the RNLI lifeguards from Ingoldmells all deployed to Chapel St Leonards.

On this occasion an inflatable was reported blowing off the shore. In spite of “nothing untoward” being found, the incident prompted a warning from Humber Coastguard: “We know inflatables are fun but they really aren’t for the sea. This afternoon we’ve been involved in more than eight incidents along the Lincolnshire and Norfolk coasts, where inflatables have got their owners into trouble.

“Please, please leave them at home or on the sand. We don’t want to spoil your fun but today’s offshore wind is making inflatables dangerous things to be on.”

As the school holidays come to an end, lifeguards will continue to patrol the coast for a few more days.

Arun urges late summer visitors to stay safe. He said: “Our key safety messages would be to always swim at a lifeguarded beach (Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe) during lifeguarded hours (10am-6pm).

“Swim between the red and yellow flags and always follow the advice of the lifeguards. If anyone loses their children on the beach, inform the lifeguards immediately and we will have procedures to help.”

Lifeguard patrols in Skegness, Ingoldmells, Sutton on Sea and Mablethorpe end on September 10 at 6pm.