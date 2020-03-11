Warning over ‘large smoke plume’ from Louth farm fire

Residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to a ‘very large smoke plume’ caused by a fire in the Legbourne Road/Kenwick Road area of Louth.

The incident involves a large quantity of hay bales on fire on a local farm.

The scene of the fire at a farm in the Legbourne Road area. (Photo: Binbrook Fire Station)

The blaze was reported at 11.36pm last night (Tuesday), and it was still being tackled by firefighters this morning.

Several fire crews from across East Lindsey, and Humberside, have been in attendance throughout the night.

Shortly before midnight, it was reported that three hosereels and a farmer’s water bowser were being used to tackle the blaze, and one crew was damping down hotspots.

This morning, a Binbrook Fire Station spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance in Louth on Legbourne road. Large quantity of hay bales alight.

“There is a very large smoke plume covering the road. We would advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed.”

