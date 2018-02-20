Warning over rogue traders in Wragby

Police have issued a warming to residents following reports of rogue traders in the Wragby area.

PCSO Teresa Key that rogue traders had been operating in the Wragby area on Monday (February 19), trying to sell cavity wall insulation.

Residents are warned to be vigilant and keep an eye out for two men who are believed to have been involved.

The first man is white, around 50 years old, bald, tall, with a large build, and dressed in a blue raincoat and jeans.

The second man is also white, in his late 40s, short, slim, and was wearing dark clothing.

The pair were seen in a blue BMW with a 2008 registration.

Any sightings regarding these two men should be reported to Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 119 of February 19.