Warning to dog walkers at North Cotes airfield

Dog walkers have been warned by Lincolnshire Police.
Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team has been informed that dog walkers are allowing their pets off their lead, allowing them to roam freely on to the North Cotes Airfield.

A police spokesman said: “As most will appreciate, this presents a great risk to planes that are landing at the location.

“Please ensure that you do not allow your dog to roam onto the Airfield. This is a restricted area for the safety of all. Thank you.”

• Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 to report any non-emergency incidents.