Watch ‘Suffragette’ with Victoria Atkins MP at Horncastle Community Cinema

Victoria Atkins MP, Member of Parliament for Louth & Horncastle and Minister for Women, is joining Horncastle Community Cinema to put on a special screening of the 2015 film ‘Suffragette’ on Friday (July 6).

The film, starring Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham-Carter and Carey Mulligan, gives an eye-opening picture of what life was like for women fighting for the right to vote. It tells the story of a working wife and mother, Maud Watts, whose personal circumstances drive her to join a group of women from different backgrounds to campaign for equality and votes for women.

Tickets are available from The Music Shop in Horncastle at £3.50 and any remaining tickets will be available on the door at £4.

Doors will open at 7pm at Stanhope Hall in Boston Road, Horncastle.

There will be a raffle in the interval with prizes including a bottle of whisky signed by the Prime Minister, a signed copy of Baroness Betty Boothroyd’s autobiography (the first female Speaker of the House of Commons), and a House of Lords mug signed by Sarah Clarke (the first female Black Rod).

Ms Atkins said: “In the early 20th century, courageous women were campaigning for equality and a voice in Parliament. This area lead the way in representation for women, electing the first British female MP to take her seat in Parliament in 1921.

“In this centenary year for some women first gaining the right to vote, it is important that we remember the dangers that these women faced in speaking out, risking their jobs, homes, family and lives for the rights that we enjoy today.”