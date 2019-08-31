‘We are determined to make Louth litter free’

East Lindsey District Council is considering what action can be taken to address a litter issue at Louth Bus Station.

The Louth Leader spoke to local man Ian Rollitt who first highlighted the problem at Louth Bus Station on Facebook group, Move Louth Forward.

Some of the litter at Louth Bus Station.

Mr Rollitt, who is an ambassador for Keep Britain Tidy, said: “I moved away from Louth and when I came back three or four years ago, I was shocked.

“Louth used to be such a tidy market town.”

Mr Rollitt explained that helping to keep Louth litter free is something he is very passionate about.

He added: “At Louth Bus Station, I removed litter from behind the wall.

“I have been working with Councillor David Ford and Litter Free Louth to address the issue.”

Mr Rollitt is also passionate about keeping rivers in Louth clean.

Catherine Holborn set up the local river care group.

She explained: “Litter is a real threat to our wildlife in and around our rivers, and contributes to the spiralling pollution of our oceans.

“World Rivers Day is a celebration of waterways globally.

“It aims to increase awareness of the importance of rivers, and encourages communities to act to improve and maintain the local water habitat.

“RiverCare is a community-based programme delivered by Keep Britain Tidy and Anglian Water.

“We support fantastic volunteers up and down the East Anglian region to adopt a stretch of river near to them, and we are looking for to individuals and groups to come together in Louth to care for the local waterways.

“Louth RiverCare are organising a river clean-up on Saturday, September 28, to celebrate World Rivers Day.

“We are meeting at the Navigation Warehouse at 10am, all equipment will be provided, and families are more than welcome.”

The Louth Leader also spoke to Councillor David Ford.

Coun Ford said: “There certainly is a litter problem, if a little alleviated by the efforts of Ian Rollitt, Ian Mann and Litter Free Louth.

“This prompted my wife and I to set up Litter Free Louth a couple of years ago, and since then we have collected hundreds of green sacks full of litter, as well as supporting school groups.

“I am trying to be more strategic now, and as a town councillor proposed setting up a working group called Tidy Louth to examine the problem and come up with solutions.

“At our latest town council meeting, we set up early actions to start making Louth plastic free.

“I have requested recycling bins in the town centre, and we are looking at how best to engage the residents of Louth on a range of levels.

“It’s a tough ask, but we are determined to make Louth litter free!”

Speaking about the recent litter incident at Louth Bus Station, a spokesman from ELDC said: “Unfortunately the litter appears to have been caused by irresponsible people who have chosen not to use the bin provided.

“This area will now be looked at by the Enforcement team and the Anti-Social Behaviour Officer jointly to consider what course of action can be taken.”