WEATHER: New ice warning from Met Office as temperatures set to plummet again

The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for ice in our region this evening through to tomorrow morning.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Ice will again form on some surfaces from late Wednesday afternoon, which will continue through the night and well into Thursday morning.

The Met Office ice warning

"In addition, wintry showers will spread from the west with some accumulations of snow, though mostly restricted to high ground.

"There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely."