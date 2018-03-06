WEDNESDAY: Girl (11) remains in a serious condition after Manby collision

An 11-year-old girl involved in a collision with a car in Manby yesterday morning (Tuesday) remains in a serious condition in hospital, according to police.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw a white Land Rover Discovery travelling in Manby towards Saltfleetby at around 8am yesterday, to get in contact with them by calling 101 and quoting incident 52 of March 6.

The incident happened just after 8am near the junction with Carlton Road, and the child was airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The road was closed for several hours while the emergency services attended the scene.

• More updates on this story as we have them.