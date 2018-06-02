Weight Watchers helped Louth woman’s health

As Diabetes Awareness Week takes place next month - and now a woman from Louth wants to share her story after praising the Weight Watchers plans for her dramatic health improvement.

Ashleigh O’Keefe, (26), was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2012 and joined Weight Watchers following a GP referral.

As a lot of people know, it’s very easy to lose weight and then put it back on, and Ms O’Keefe went through the same cycle for years.

Finally, after giving birth to her first child last year - Ashgleigh’s weight crept back on after initially losing two and half stone.

Now Ashleigh is 25 pounds down and credits the Weight Watchers plan for her weight loss, as well as seeing a dramatic health improvement with her diabetes.

She told the Leader: “It was a bit of a light bulb moment for me after a difficult pregnancy due to diabetes.

“My baby was born premature due to my health and I knew when I was pregnant I needed to do something after the birth - I had had enough.”

Ms O’Keefe added that she was sick of wearing bigger clothes and feeling generally uncomfortable.

She decided that this time round it wasn’t going to be a ‘Diet’, but a complete lifestyle change.

She said: “Thanks to Weight Watchers my diabetes management is perfect, and my insulin doses have dramatically reduced due to healthy eating and lifestyle.

“My journey has made me realise that it is actually achievable and if I can do it I believe anyone can - this time it’s for good.”

To raise further awareness about diabetes, Ashleigh is getting set to take on the 1 Million Step Challenge from July to September and hopes to raise at least £150 for the Diabetes UK charity.

Weight Watchers have changed Ashleigh’s life so much that she has also been busy training to become a WW Coach and passed her training just last week.