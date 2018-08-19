Welcome to Wolds for new priest at Binbrook

The Rev Patrick McEune will be installed as Rector of the Binbrook Group of Parishes later this month.

The group includes the villages of Ludford, Swinhope, Kelstern, Wold Newton and Thorganby, as well as Binbrook.

On leaving school, the Rev McEune trained as an engineer and followed a career in local government.

He was ordained as a non-stipendiary minister and says he found it ‘good to work alongside others as a priest’.

He served in a team ministry at Westbury, Wiltshire, in the White Horse Team Ministry, and was also Liturgical Chaplain to the then Bishop of Ramsbury, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway.

The Rev McEune later moved to the Diocese of Chelmsford to be Rector of Bradwell-on-Sea and St Lawrence Newlands.

This role included the Pilgrimage Chapel of St Cedd and the annual diocesan pilgrimage.

He currently serves as Priest in Charge of Donyland Parishes and is also an Associate Priest to St Peter and St Paul West Mersea with St Edmund East Mersea, St Mary the Virgin Peldon, St Stephen Great Wigborough and St Nicholas Little Wigborough.

The Rev McEune has served on diocesan synod in the dioceses of Salisbury and Chelmsford, and other diocesan roles have included being a member of the Diocesan Education Committee and serving as the Furnishing Officer for the Diocesan Advisory Committee for the Care of Churches.

He is also a member of a number of Catholic societies and other groups, such as The Guild of Servants of the Sanctuary and the Liturgical Society.

The Rev McEune’s wife is a licensed lay minister, who also has an academic interest in rural ministry.

The Licensing service will be held at Binbrook Church on August 30.