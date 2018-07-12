‘Wheels in motion’ for Louth coach driver’s Kilimanjaro challenge

A coach driver from Louth is preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Chris Offer, 61, a former British army soldier who now drives coaches for Coach Driver at ‘PC Coaches of Lincoln’ based at the Louth depot, has taken on the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro next month to raise some much needed money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Chris decided to take on one of the world’s biggest challenges after losing over three-and-a-half stone in weight following twelve months training.

Chris said: “With kind permission from my family, I am completely self-funding this adventure.

“I’m hoping to raise lots of money for such a deserving local charity.

“Although I have no personal connection to St Barnabas, they are a fantastic charity in my home town of Louth, and I know they do an amazing job both in Louth and the rest of Lincolnshire.

“They deserve all the help that can be offered to them, and I intend to help as much as I can.”

Before Chris’ career as a coach driver, during his service in the army, he was involved in several operational conflicts.

Chris said: “Whilst I was a serving soldier, I participated in several adventurous challenges.

“I’ve climbed Mont Blanc on ice glaciers, done several parachute jumps and now want to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro.”

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano in Tanzania, and is the highest mountain in Africa. It sits 5,895 metres above sea level.

Look out for Chris training when he’s out and about in Louth – he will be in his St Barnabas t-shirt.

To sponsor Chris or find out more information about his challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-kili.

If you would like to take on a challenging event in support of St Barnabas Hospice, contact Mike Pastor at mike.pastor@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or call 01522 540 300.

• St Barnabas Hospice would like to thank Chris for his fundraising efforts.