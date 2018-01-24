Winter fashion show in Sutton on Sea

An annual fundraising winter fashion show and sale is back in Sutton on Sea this week.

It will be taking place at The Meridal Centre this Thursday, (January 25).

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 6.30pm.

There will be a wide range of UK High Street garments that will be shown off on the catwalk .

Items are availble to purchase after the show at affordable prices.

Entry into the show is £4 per person on the door and Under 14s will be admitted free.

All funds raised will be donated to The Meridale Centre.

There will also be a raffle taking place on the night.

Everyone is welcome to attend.