The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway will be open on Sunday November 18 - and the popular Steaming Kettle station buffet will be having a ‘Winter Warmer’ menu offering homemade soup and a roll for £3.50.

Steam trains will be running hourly from 10.45am to 2.45pm, and rover tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for seniors, £4 for children, and a family ticket (two adults and up to four children) costs just £20.

For more information, call 01507 363881 or visit lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk