Withern care home leader wins county-wide award

A local care home worker has won a county-wide award in recognition of her hard work bringing lots of ‘smiles and laughter’ to her residents.

Karen Bell has worked as the activities and entertainment lead at Ashtree House Residential & Dementia Care Home, Withern, for two years - and, last September, she was shortlisted for the Residential Care Award at the Lincolnshire Care Awards (LINCA) thanks to nominations from staff and relatives.

As a finalist, Karen was invited to meet the judges in November to talk about and provide evidence of the work that she does, so that the judges could select their winner.

According to LINCA, the Residential Care Award ‘recognises the significant role of the care home worker in consistently providing a high- quality standard, for people living in residential care.’

The awards ceremony took place at The County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln at the end of last month, and Karen was presented with the much-deserved Residential Care Award (sponsored by Sills & Betteridge).

The award was presented by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Melvyn Prior.

Karen attended the awards ceremony with the owner of Ashtree House, Lisa Floyd.

Lisa said: “Residents always look forward to Karen arriving for work each day.

“They participate with things we never dreamed of! Their lives have become more fulfilled, and the Home has more smiles and laughter.”