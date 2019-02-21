Woman faces trial over ‘fraudulent evasion’ of VAT

A Louth area woman will face trial next month after being charged with ‘fraudulent evasion’ of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Sally Ann Austin, 57, of Mill House in Covenham St Bartholomew, will face a jury trial in Match after being charged with the offence, which allegedly took place between June 2013 and August 2017.

Austin appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (February 19), and the court directed a trial by jury. No pleas were entered.

She was granted unconditional bail until her next court hearing, due to take place at Grimsby Crown Court on March 22.