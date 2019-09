A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after she was involved in a collision with a car in Louth earlier this week.

The collision, between the female pedestrian and a red Ford Fiesta, took place in Church Street at around 4.30pm on Monday (September 23).

The pedestrian, in her 60s, was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injures.

The road was closed for around two hours after the collision.